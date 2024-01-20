Reese Witherspoon's Snowy Beverage Recipe Sparks TikTok Debate

Starlet Reese Witherspoon recently stirred a frothy debate on TikTok with her unconventional recipe for a winter-themed beverage, named 'Snow Salt Chococino'. The 47-year-old 'Legally Blonde' and 'Big Little Lies' actress shared a video of herself savoring the concoction, which uses fallen snow as a unique ingredient, coupled with salted caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, and cold brew for added flavor.

Mixed Reactions to the Snowy Beverage

Witherspoon's creative use of snow in her homemade beverage elicited mixed responses from viewers. Some found the idea of consuming snow revolting, citing concerns about cleanliness and the potential presence of bacteria or toxins. Others defended the actress, sharing nostalgic anecdotes about their own experiences of eating snow during their childhood.

TokTok Snow Debate and Health Perspectives

Stepping into the swirling debate, Dr. Laura Martin, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, cautioned about the risks of consuming snow. She explained that freshly fallen snow is least safe to consume as it can collect chemical contaminants from the air. She advised that the safest snow to consume would be from the top layers, far removed from the ground, and cautioned against eating snow potentially mixed with dirt, animal waste, fertilizer, or pesticides.

Witherspoon's Response to the Controversy

Addressing the controversy, Witherspoon shared a follow-up TikTok video where she melted snow in a microwave and showed the result as clear water. She asserted that occasional enjoyment of snow is harmless and defended her 'Snow Salt Chococino' against the criticism. Despite the mixed reactions, Witherspoon stood by her unique recipe, claiming the drink to be delightful.