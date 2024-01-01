Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story

The narrative of the Carolina African Runner peanut, a rare heirloom variety, is one of resilience and triumph. First introduced to the American colonies in 1690, this peanut was thought to be extinct. Now, it is being revitalized under the watchful eye of Dr. Brian Ward, a horticulturist at Clemson University’s Coastal Research and Education Lab.

A Flavorful Legacy Rediscovered

Originally brought to Charleston by African slaves, the Carolina African Runner peanut is significantly different from the modern peanuts we’ve grown accustomed to. It is smaller and denser, with a higher oil content and a sweeter flavor. Historically, its culinary uses were diverse and influenced by West African practices. It was boiled, candied, ground into meal, and pressed into oil.

The Decline and Rebirth of a Culinary Marvel

The decline of this peanut variety started with a preference for larger peanuts, such as the Virginia snack peanuts, and was further exacerbated by cultivation challenges. Its vulnerability to diseases and the labor-intensive process required for harvesting led to its decline. The last commercial crops were grown in the 1920s, and by the 1950s, the Carolina African Runner peanut was believed to be extinct.

However, a lifeline came in the form of 40 seeds preserved in cold storage by North Carolina State University. In collaboration with food historian Dr. David Shields, the peanut was replanted, sparking a resurgence. The first commercial crop in recent times was harvested in 2016, giving farmers and chefs a chance to explore its unique flavor and potential.

A New Chapter in Southern Cuisine

Despite setbacks from bad weather, the reemergence of the Carolina African Runner peanut is a promising narrative. It aligns with the mission of companies like Good Spread, which aim to fight global malnutrition and promote sustainability. The story of this peanut is more than a resurgence, it is a reconnection with America’s agricultural heritage and a new chapter in Southern cuisine.