Business

Red Lion Lounge Expands with Collection Service and Upcoming Delivery Option

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Red Lion Lounge Expands with Collection Service and Upcoming Delivery Option

The Red Lion Lounge, a notable culinary establishment nestled in the bustling marketplace of Fakenham, has recently broadened its horizon by initiating a new collection service. The move has been well-received, with customers showing enthusiasm and support. Encouraged by the response, the eatery is now set to launch a takeaway delivery service, bringing the unique dining experience it offers within the confines of its walls directly to customers’ homes.

From Lounge to Living Room

Andrew Felton, the owner of the Red Lion Lounge, took over the establishment in October, adding another feather to his cap that already boasts the popular Drifters Fish and Chip shop. The new collection service is a testament to Felton’s innovative approach to hospitality, reflecting his commitment to adapt and cater to the changing needs of customers. The forthcoming delivery service is expected to further amplify this commitment.

A Taste of Gourmet at Home

The takeaway service aims to replicate the Red Lion Lounge’s bistro-style restaurant experience at home. The menu is set to feature gourmet burgers, fries, salads, chicken wings, and more. In a unique move, the service will also deliver alcohol, giving customers a holistic dining experience. The successful launch of the collection service, marked by giving away 100 free burgers that were claimed within an hour, is a promising indication of the potential success of the delivery service.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Felton’s optimism for the future is evident in his plans for the Red Lion Lounge. He is gearing up for events like a gin-tasting evening, a Burns Night event replete with live music, and Valentine’s Day celebrations. With the official date for the commencement of the takeaway service yet to be announced, the anticipation is building up among the Fakenham community. The Red Lion Lounge’s innovative approach to hospitality and its future plans signal a promising journey ahead.

Business Food United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

