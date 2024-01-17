Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market: A Fresh Start for South Kansas City

South Kansas City, previously home to Sun Fresh grocery store, is set to welcome a new resident: Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market. The sprawling 35,000-square-foot space at the Red Bridge Shopping Center will house the new grocery store, with construction plans slated to begin later this month. The grand opening is projected for the spring or early summer of 2024.

Reviving Retail: A Fresh Take on Grocery Shopping

Under the ownership of Lane4 Property Group, the Red Bridge Shopping Center has been committed to maintaining a superior grocery presence since its acquisition in 2015. The addition of Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market is a testament to this commitment. The new grocery store will extend its offerings beyond the conventional, featuring a bakery, deli, liquor section, and a unique Fruitopia counter for fruit-flavored drinks.

Interestingly, the group behind the new market is the same that operates El Mercado Fresco, a renowned Hispanic grocery chain. However, Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market aims at a broader audience, without any particular focus on Hispanic products.

Expanding the Horizon: New Opportunities and Developments

Simultaneously, the group has plans to launch an international grocery store at a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Overland Park. The opening of Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market, however, is anticipated to generate a significant economic impact locally. The project is projected to create 80 new jobs, with an average wage of $15 per hour.

As part of the development, the market will undergo extensive renovations, including a new roof, patio, parking lot renovations, and landscaping. Funding for the project involves a $1.4 million tax redirection agreement between Kansas City and Lane4's Red Bridge Properties, Inc.

A Fresh Start: Impact and Expectations

The introduction of Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market is a significant step in revitalizing the local retail landscape. Beyond providing a new shopping destination, the project embodies hope for economic growth, employment opportunities, and neighborhood revitalization. As the city anticipates its opening in spring or early summer, residents look forward to a fresh, new grocery experience.