Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, through its Mead Johnson Nutrition division, has voluntarily recalled specific batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder. The recall, primarily affecting products distributed in June, July, and August 2023, was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to potential contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause severe life-threatening infections, sepsis, or meningitis.

Risk of Contamination Despite Negative Test Results

Despite the product undergoing extensive testing by MJN and returning negative results for the bacteria, the possibility of contamination has led to the recall. Nutramigen is a specialty formula intended for infants who are allergic to cow’s milk protein. The recall is limited to the US market and involves the product batches bearing the codes ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a Use By Date of 1 Jan 2025.

Significance of the Recall

Recalls of infant formula are significant due to the vulnerability of the population that consumes the product. The potential risk of severe infections underscores the gravity of the situation. The FDA oversees such recalls to ensure public safety and prevent health risks associated with the consumption of potentially harmful products.

Recommendations for Consumers

Parents and caregivers who use Nutramigen for their infants are advised to check the batch codes of their products. If they possess any of the recalled batches, they should dispose of them immediately. Consumers can contact Reckitt Mead Johnson Nutrition for a total refund. This recall underscores the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safety of infant nutrition products.