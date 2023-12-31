en English
Food

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:31 am EST
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, through its Mead Johnson Nutrition division, has voluntarily recalled specific batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder. The recall, primarily affecting products distributed in June, July, and August 2023, was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to potential contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause severe life-threatening infections, sepsis, or meningitis.

Risk of Contamination Despite Negative Test Results

Despite the product undergoing extensive testing by MJN and returning negative results for the bacteria, the possibility of contamination has led to the recall. Nutramigen is a specialty formula intended for infants who are allergic to cow’s milk protein. The recall is limited to the US market and involves the product batches bearing the codes ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a Use By Date of 1 Jan 2025.

Significance of the Recall

Recalls of infant formula are significant due to the vulnerability of the population that consumes the product. The potential risk of severe infections underscores the gravity of the situation. The FDA oversees such recalls to ensure public safety and prevent health risks associated with the consumption of potentially harmful products.

Recommendations for Consumers

Parents and caregivers who use Nutramigen for their infants are advised to check the batch codes of their products. If they possess any of the recalled batches, they should dispose of them immediately. Consumers can contact Reckitt Mead Johnson Nutrition for a total refund. This recall underscores the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safety of infant nutrition products.

Food Health United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

