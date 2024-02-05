Rebellion on the Pike Announces Closure After Nearly Five Years

Rebellion on the Pike, a craft beer and whiskey bar located at 2900 Columbia Pike, has announced that it will be closing its doors. The establishment, which opened its doors in April 2019, revealed its impending closure through an Instagram post. The decision to cease operations is attributed to the recent economic downturn that has significantly impacted the local area, along with other challenges such as the global pandemic.

End of an Era

Over its operational span of nearly five years, Rebellion has not just been a bar. It has served as a venue for various social events including birthday parties, retirement ceremonies, and memorials. In its announcement, the bar expressed deep gratitude towards its patrons, staff, and partners whose contributions have shaped the unique community around Rebellion.

Last Call at Rebellion

In the spirit of the community it fostered, Rebellion is planning a final event on Monday, February 19th. The date coincides with President's Day, and the bar invites patrons for a 'Last Call' and a recovery Brunch as they celebrate the Daytona 500.

Following the Trend?

The closure of Rebellion follows the previous shutdown of another local bar, BrickHaus, which was in business for approximately a year. Moreover, Rebellion's journey has not been without controversy. The bar was involved in a public dispute with a local TikTok personality and another bar, which led to criminal charges that were eventually dropped.