Africa

ReadyWise Collaborates with UN’s FAO to Support Humanitarian Efforts in South Sudan

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
ReadyWise Collaborates with UN's FAO to Support Humanitarian Efforts in South Sudan

ReadyWise, a leading global emergency food supplier, has announced a strategic alliance with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to bolster humanitarian efforts in South Sudan. The company has committed to providing 5,000 emergency meals to facilitate FAO’s operations in the region, ensuring the availability of dependable, high-quality nutrition for the dedicated staff working in challenging environments.

ReadyWise’s Contribution to Humanitarian Efforts

Known for their high-quality, long-lasting freeze-dried emergency meals, ReadyWise is committed to positively impacting global humanitarian efforts. The meals, part of the company’s contribution to the collaboration, have been meticulously designed to have a superior shelf life, eliminating the need for refrigeration, even in harsh conditions. They include nutritious options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, addressing the urgent need for reliable food provisions for the dedicated staff working in the region.

FAO’s Gratitude and ReadyWise’s Expansion Plans

Mr. Fabio Asso, UN FAO Security Specialist, has expressed gratitude for incorporating ReadyWise’s meals into their operation. He emphasized the importance of these meals, noting their superior shelf-life and essential nutrition, in maintaining the health and resilience of their staff during emergencies. On the other hand, Kim Berknov, Vice President of EMEA for ReadyWise, highlighted the company’s excitement to work with FAO and extend their presence in Africa, particularly in South Sudan.

ReadyWise and FAO: Aiming for a Hunger-Free World

ReadyWise operates globally, with headquarters in Europe and the United States, focusing on preparedness and resilience. The company aims to assist people in preparing for any situation with their products. FAO, a specialized agency of the UN, works toward defeating hunger and achieving food security for all, ensuring access to high-quality food for active, healthy lives. The collaboration between ReadyWise and FAO highlights a shared commitment to humanitarian efforts and a hunger-free world.

Africa Food
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

