Food

Rare Coffee Proves Bitter Brew for Malaysian Content Creator

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Braving the allure of one of the world’s rarest coffees, a Malaysian content creator, known as Walaofoodie, recently splurged RM1,216 (S$347) for a cup of Paraiso Gold Coffee at Bacha Coffee, located in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. However, her experience, shared on a TikTok video on December 23, was not as golden as the coffee’s name.

Expectations vs Reality

Contrary to the exotic flavor notes promised, Walaofoodie found the coffee tasting like any other. She was unable to discern the complex flavor profile associated with Paraiso Gold Coffee, a blend that originates from Brazil and is grown at an altitude of 1,100 meters. The unique altitude and conditions contribute to the coffee’s quality, including its touted flavors of rose, wild berries, green apple, pineapple, and passion fruit.

High Price for High Altitude

The server at Bacha Coffee informed her that the reason behind the coffee’s rarity and high price tag was the difficulty in growing its trees. A 100g packet of Paraiso Gold Coffee whole beans, for instance, costs a whopping $1,140. Despite the steep price, the food reviewer’s experience was underwhelming.

Netizens Stirred by the Experience

The story of Walaofoodie’s pricy coffee purchase sparked conversations online about the value and cost of such expensive brews. While some netizens justified the cost due to the coffee’s production process, others were left astounded by the price. Despite her lackluster coffee experience, Walaofoodie did manage to enjoy a dessert at the cafe, providing a sweet end to a bitter brew.

Food Malaysia
