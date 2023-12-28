en English
Fashion

Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far

A new variant of COVID-19, identified as JN.1, is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in the United States, with its unique mutation in the spike protein potentially impacting its behavior. Despite the increase in prevalence, there is currently no evidence to suggest that JN.1 causes more severe cases of COVID-19 or poses a greater risk to public health compared to other variants. The CDC continues to uphold its current recommendations, with vaccines and antiviral treatments expected to maintain their efficacy against this new strain.

Swift Rise of JN.1 and Its Implications

The swift rise of JN.1 is having both domestic and international implications. The potential strain on health systems remains a significant concern as JN.1 cases continue to increase. States such as Karnataka are reinstating home isolation for COVID-19 positive individuals, including those infected with the JN.1 sub-variant. With over 100 cases reported nationwide, other states, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, have also reported new cases of the JN.1 variant. The majority of patients remain asymptomatic, with some displaying mild symptoms such as fever and cough.

(Read Also: India Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant)

JN.1: The Dominant Strain

Classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 has now become the fastest-growing variant in the country. Despite its rapid spread, it is still unclear if JN.1 causes different symptoms, but early reports indicate that symptoms are similar to those caused by other strains.

(Read Also: Commission Warns of COVID-19 Surge: Emphasizes Vigilance and Vaccination)

JN.1 in Global Perspective

The CDC reports that JN.1 is now the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the United States and is also seeing an increasing share of infections caused by JN.1 in travelers, wastewater, and most world regions. The variant is characterized by the L455S mutation in the spike protein, believed to increase its immune evasion capabilities. Both WHO and CDC have stated that JN.1 doesn’t seem to pose a bigger public health risk than other variants, but it could trigger fresh COVID surges at a time when other respiratory viruses are circulating. Concurrently, flu activity is rising in all regions of the United States, with the 2009 H1N1 virus remaining the predominant strain.

Fashion Food Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

