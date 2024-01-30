Rao's Returns to the Super Bowl with VIP Pop-Up Event in Las Vegas

Rao's, the renowned Italian eatery from New York City, is returning to the Super Bowl's grand stage with a pop-up event in Las Vegas. The event will cater to VIP guests for five nights leading up to the Super Bowl on February 11, featuring a clash of titans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. A tradition at Rao's, it has often created pop-ups at significant sporting events such as the Super Bowl and the Masters golf tournament, providing attendees with an experience that resonates with the unique atmosphere of the original East Harlem location.

Rao's 'Gridiron Club'

This year's 'Gridiron Club' pop-up will be strategically placed in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, under the watchful supervision of Rao's co-owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, executive chef Dino Gatto, and entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. The pop-up, an exclusive, invite-only event, will see different hosts each night, adding an element of surprise and exclusivity.

Star-Studded Affair

Previous iterations of Rao's pop-ups have seen a host of well-known faces, with past guests including celebrities and sports personalities like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Eli and Peyton Manning, and others. This year, the pop-up event is expected to continue its tradition of attracting the glitterati.

In addition to the pop-up event, the Rao's team is also actively seeking a new permanent location in Las Vegas, spurred by the success of their recent establishment in Miami. The previous Las Vegas location at Caesars Palace, which had been operational for 15 years, closed in 2021.