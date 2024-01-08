en English
Ranking the Flavors of Utz Potato Chips: A Tasty Guide to a Snacking Staple

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Utz, a potato chip brand with roots in a family kitchen in Hanover, Pennsylvania, stands as a testament to the power of simplicity and tradition in the snacking industry. Known for its farm-grown potatoes and natural ingredients, Utz has built a portfolio of potato chip flavors that cater to a broad spectrum of snack lovers. As we approach peak snacking season, with occasions like game day gatherings and the Super Bowl, a comprehensive ranking of all 29 Utz potato chip flavors has been compiled, offering a flavorful guide for snack enthusiasts.

Exploring the Flavors

At the bottom of the rankings is the Original No Salt Added Potato Chips. While these chips cater to individuals seeking to reduce their sodium intake, they lack the salt that many believe is a crucial part of the classic chip experience. The rankings traverse the diverse and delectable landscape of Utz flavors, from the Kettle Classics Crab Potato Chips, known for their heavy Chesapeake Bay style seasoning, to the Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips, celebrated for their unique sweet and spicy fusion.

Dividing Opinions and Pleasing Palates

Some flavors have proven to be divisive, such as the Kettle Classics Mash Up Smokin’ Sweet BBQ Crab Potato Chips, while others, like the Wavy Original Potato Chips, have won over snack lovers with their quintessential taste and satisfying crunch.

Top-Rated Utz Flavors

At the pinnacle of the rankings sit the Wavy Heluva Good Buttermilk Ranch Potato Chips. These chips have been acclaimed for their robust and tangy flavor profile, a testament to Utz’s commitment to quality and innovation. The list is a vibrant display of Utz’s ability to delight a wide range of palates, with flavors that span from sweet to spicy, and tangy to smoky, asserting that there is an Utz flavor for every snack enthusiast.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

