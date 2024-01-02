en English
Business

Rana’s Dhaba Junction: A Decade of Indian Culinary Excellence in Bristol

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Rana’s Dhaba Junction: A Decade of Indian Culinary Excellence in Bristol

Marking a significant milestone in Bristol’s culinary landscape, Rana’s Dhaba Junction, a family-operated Indian takeaway kiosk, is toasting to its remarkable ten-year journey. Nestled next to Primark in the bustling precinct of Broadmead, the kiosk has emerged as a beacon of authentic Indian cuisine, crafted with love by its founders, Bhola Wanti and Mohni Singh.

A Dream Born Out of Passion

The couple’s voyage from their homeland, India, to Bristol, culminated in the establishment of Rana’s Dhaba in 2013. Their shared passion for food and an ardent desire to share their culinary heritage guided them in their endeavour. Bhola and Mohni have successfully infused their love for Indian food into a business model that seamlessly integrates affordability with authenticity.

A Menu Steeped in Authenticity

Rana’s Dhaba’s reputation as a purveyor of genuine Indian cuisine is largely attributable to its diverse menu, which includes staples like matar paneer, spring rolls, samosas, and chicken biryani. The meticulous attention to detail, the use of traditional cooking techniques, and the commitment to using quality ingredients have resulted in dishes that are both flavourful and imbued with a sense of home.

Expanding Horizons and Culinary Dreams

The success of Rana’s Dhaba has not only been a testament to Bhola and Mohni’s culinary skills but has also paved the way for them to expand their footprint in Bristol’s food scene. They have recently inaugurated a new takeaway, Sajan Sweets, in Fishponds, and have plans underway to open another restaurant in Horfield in the near future. In addition to their takeaway and restaurant ventures, the couple also caters to corporate events and weddings, further showcasing their culinary prowess.

The family’s journey, as narrated by their daughter, Jasmine Kaur, is one of gratitude and ambition. She expressed profound thankfulness towards their loyal patrons and the broader community for their unwavering support over the years. As Rana’s Dhaba steps into its second decade, the family looks forward to continuing to serve their customers with the same zeal and dedication that has defined their journey thus far.

Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

