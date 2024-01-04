en English
Business

Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals

As the new year unfolds, grocery stores across Raleigh, North Carolina, have kicked off 2024 with a week of enticing deals. From January 3rd to the 9th, shoppers can expect a medley of discounts on a variety of items, from organic meats and cereals to essential household products. Such deals are not only a boon for the budget-conscious but also offer an opportunity for culinary exploration and experimentation.

Spotlight Deals

Among the standout deals are the Simply Nature Fresh 100% Organic Grass-Fed Chuck Roast, priced at a mere $5.49 per pound. For breakfast enthusiasts, the Millville Balance Multigrain Squares Cereal can be snapped up for $2.15. Meanwhile, Food Lion offers its boneless chicken breast at an appealing $1.99 per pound.

More Ways to Save

Further savings can be achieved through digital coupons. Shoppers can get $1 off two General Mills cereals or $0.50 off two Nature Valley granola bars. Additionally, enticing buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers are available on items such as the Adaptable Seasoned Boneless Pork Loin Filet and various frozen entrees.

To incentivize bulk purchases, stores are also offering Visa rewards for spending $25 or $40 on participating products. A 4X fuel points offer on gift cards with a digital coupon is also on the table. Rewards for members of respective stores add another layer of potential savings.

Subject to Local Variation

It’s important to note that while these deals are available across the Raleigh area, prices may vary even within the same chain. Therefore, shoppers are advised to check local ads for price verification. The promotions are not guaranteed and are subject to change, so verification with local store ads is recommended.

The extensive grocery deals span various brands and product types, providing a broad spectrum of choices for the discerning shopper. The coming week in Raleigh promises to be a good time for stocking up on essentials, exploring new food items, or simply enjoying the thrill of a good bargain.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

