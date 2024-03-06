QuickChek Debuts in Belleville: Free Coffee, New Jobs, and Community Support

Opening its doors on March 5, QuickChek's latest venture at 190 Cortlandt St. in Belleville is already making waves with its unique offerings and community-focused initiatives. QuickChek, a Whitehouse Station-based chain known for its food and gas services, is not just about filling tanks and bellies; it's about enriching the community it serves.

With a promise of a free cup of coffee for QuickChek Rewards members for a week and the introduction of the 'Three After 3 p.m.' menu, the new store is setting a new standard for convenience.

Revolutionizing Convenience with Technology and Design

The 4,542-square-foot Belleville store dedicates over half of its space to freshly prepared items, highlighting QuickChek's commitment to quality and freshness. Customers can personalize their food and beverages through touchscreens, enjoy the convenience of mobile ordering via the QuickChek Rewards app, and experience contactless self-checkout. The store's design, featuring an open floor plan, wide aisles, and spacious food displays, enhances the shopping experience, making it more user-friendly and accessible.

Boosting the Local Economy and Supporting the Community

QuickChek's new location is not just a boon for coffee lovers and foodies; it's a significant contributor to the local economy, creating 35 to 45 new jobs, including eight management positions. Expected to generate $1 million in tax revenue, the store is a testament to QuickChek's investment in the communities it serves. Furthermore, the company's pledge to donate a portion of its store opening proceeds to the local Boys & Girls Club of America chapter underscores its commitment to giving back and supporting local youth.

A New Culinary Destination

The 'Three After 3 p.m.' menu is another highlight, offering exceptional value from 3 p.m. to midnight. With deals like $1 coffee, $3 lattes, and two-for-$5 mix & match snacks, including beloved chicken wraps and pretzel melts, the menu is set to become a local favorite. The introduction of limited-time-only beverages, such as pistachio-flavored espresso-based drinks and blueberry pomegranate real fruit smoothies, further cements QuickChek's reputation as a culinary innovator.

As QuickChek continues to expand its footprint, the Belleville store represents more than just another location. It embodies the chain's dedication to quality, convenience, and community support. With its innovative offerings and commitment to the local economy, QuickChek is not only providing a valuable service but also establishing itself as a beloved part of the Belleville community.