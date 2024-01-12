en English
Business

Queen of Tarts Bakery in DuBois Set for Expansion and Relocation

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
From a humble beginning, sparked by the purchase of a $10 tart pan on Amazon, the Queen of Tarts bakery in DuBois, Pennsylvania, has risen to prominence. The bakery, a labor of love by founder Lauren Johnson, has grown from a small hobby into a flourishing business. Now, Johnson is taking the next significant step in her venture—expanding and relocating her bakery to meet growing customer demands and enhance their experience.

Relocation and Expansion

The Queen of Tarts is moving to a new address at 8 E. Long Avenue in downtown DuBois. This new location offers more than just a change of scenery. It features a larger working area, providing ample space for Johnson and her team to create their much-loved tarts, half-pound cookies, and other pastries. In addition, the new bakery will feature a comfortable dining area and display cases, inviting customers to relax and savor their treats in a cozy atmosphere.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Johnson’s vision for her bakery extends beyond the sweetness of her pastries. She is keen on creating an environment that fosters social connection. The larger space will serve as a venue for pop-up events, providing opportunities for the community to gather and share in their love for mouth-watering baked goods. The Queen of Tarts is not just a bakery—it’s a destination for relaxation, conversation, and of course, indulgence in delectable treats.

Grand Opening and Operating Hours

The grand opening of the new Queen of Tarts location is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Following the grand opening, the bakery will operate on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This schedule ensures that the Queen of Tarts continues to serve its loyal customers while also welcoming new ones into its warm and inviting space.

Business Food United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

