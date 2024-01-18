QuantaSing Group Limited Introduces YUNTING: A New Chapter in Chinese Baijiu

QuantaSing Group Limited, the leading online learning service provider in China, has taken a bold step into the private label business with the launch of its inaugural Chinese Baijiu brand, YUNTING. This premium spirit, known for its ‘sauce aroma’ style, is birthed in the prestigious Baijiu production town of Maotai, a place celebrated for its Geographical Indication protection.

Unveiling YUNTING Baijiu

YUNTING Baijiu is not just a simple concoction of grains. It is a meticulous blend of quality sorghum and wheat, married with pristine water, all put through traditional 12897 fermentation, distillation, and aging processes. This rigorous process, a testament to the rich heritage of Baijiu production, has earned YUNTING a government quality certificate.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, this specialty liquor has been made available online and is set to be distributed across China through flagship stores on leading e-commerce platforms. The timing of the launch is strategic, as Baijiu is a cultural mainstay in Chinese celebrations, adding to the festive joy of the season.

QuantaSing’s Strategic Expansion

The unveiling of YUNTING marks QuantaSing’s expansion beyond its well-known identity as China’s largest online adult learning service provider. This move follows the company’s successful venture into livestreaming e-commerce in June 2023, demonstrating QuantaSing’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and strengthening the bond with its consumers.

YUNTING: A Cultural Celebration

YUNTING is not just a drink; it’s a celebration of Chinese culture. In honour of the Year of the Dragon, YUNTING is being offered in a limited-edition gift box featuring a Chinese dragon theme. Standard and premium versions are expected to be introduced shortly, providing consumers with a range of choices to suit their preferences.

Mr. Peng Li, Chairman and CEO of QuantaSing, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of YUNTING. According to him, the move is aimed at enhancing the celebratory spirit of the season while paying homage to the cultural significance of Baijiu. As QuantaSing continues to innovate and diversify, the launch of YUNTING represents another milestone in the company’s journey of growth and transformation.