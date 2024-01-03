QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet

QDOBA, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is stepping into the new year with the launch of its innovative Post-Workout Bowls. These fitness-friendly dishes are available exclusively through QDOBA’s website and app, and cater to health-conscious consumers who are keen on maintaining their fitness resolutions. The line-up includes five unique bowls, each designed to support various dietary preferences.

Collaboration with Avocados From Mexico

A distinctive aspect of this new menu is QDOBA’s collaboration with Avocados From Mexico. Together, they have rolled out three signature bowls: The Double Protein Bowl, The Keto Bowl, and The Fajita Veggie Bowl. Each bowl is enhanced with QDOBA’s hand-smashed guacamole, offering consumers a nutritional boost.

High-Protein Meal Options

Additionally, QDOBA offers two high-protein choices for those looking to replenish after strenuous workouts. The Essential Macro Bowl and The Macri Power Bowl are packed with protein, perfect for muscle recovery and growth.

A Bowl for Every Diet

The Post-Workout Bowls range caters to different dietary needs. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, following a low-carb diet, or require gluten-free options, there’s a bowl for you. This inclusivity ensures that every consumer can find a suitable, nutritious option to fit their post-workout needs.