Food

QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet

QDOBA, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is stepping into the new year with the launch of its innovative Post-Workout Bowls. These fitness-friendly dishes are available exclusively through QDOBA’s website and app, and cater to health-conscious consumers who are keen on maintaining their fitness resolutions. The line-up includes five unique bowls, each designed to support various dietary preferences.

Collaboration with Avocados From Mexico

A distinctive aspect of this new menu is QDOBA’s collaboration with Avocados From Mexico. Together, they have rolled out three signature bowls: The Double Protein Bowl, The Keto Bowl, and The Fajita Veggie Bowl. Each bowl is enhanced with QDOBA’s hand-smashed guacamole, offering consumers a nutritional boost.

High-Protein Meal Options

Additionally, QDOBA offers two high-protein choices for those looking to replenish after strenuous workouts. The Essential Macro Bowl and The Macri Power Bowl are packed with protein, perfect for muscle recovery and growth.

A Bowl for Every Diet

The Post-Workout Bowls range caters to different dietary needs. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, following a low-carb diet, or require gluten-free options, there’s a bowl for you. This inclusivity ensures that every consumer can find a suitable, nutritious option to fit their post-workout needs.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

