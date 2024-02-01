Q1 2024 Anticipates Reduction in Severe Food Insecurity Amid World Bank Intervention

The first quarter of 2024 is set to bring some relief to households experiencing severe food insecurity, classified as Crisis (IPC Phase 3), attributed to factors such as moderate macroeconomic recovery, seasonal income improvements, dollarization, and stable food prices. These conditions are expected to temporarily enhance food access for impoverished households, leading to a decrease in those facing critical food shortages until February.

Continued Food Insecurity in Specific Areas

However, food insecurity categorized as Stressed (IPC Phase 2) is likely to persist in several regions, including the Capital District and states such as Guárico, Barinas, Apure, Zulia, and Táchira, which border Colombia. From March to May, the level of social protection assistance available to poor households is expected to decrease, potentially causing difficulties in meeting their dietary needs, especially for those living outside Caracas.

World Bank's Intervention to Tackle Food Crisis

The World Bank has significantly increased its food and nutrition security response, making $45 billion available to address the crisis across 90 countries. This includes short-term interventions like expanding social protection, and longer-term resilience such as boosting productivity and climate-smart agriculture. The intervention is expected to benefit 335 million people, with women making up 53% of the beneficiaries. Additionally, the World Bank has provided a $315 million loan to support Chad, Ghana, and Sierra Leone in increasing their preparedness against food insecurity and enhancing the resilience of their food systems.

Global Food Price Trends

The World Bank's blog post based on the October 2023 Commodity Markets Outlook offers insights into global food price trends, predicting a decrease in prices for 2024 and 2025 owing to favorable crop conditions and lower input costs. However, there are risks to this outlook, including geopolitical conflicts, climate change, and macroeconomic conditions. Despite these challenges, the overall macroeconomic stability is expected to continue, potentially slowing the progression of households from Stressed (IPC Phase 2) to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food insecurity levels.

On a more alarming note, the IPC indicates that the Gaza Strip is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis marked by extreme levels of acute food insecurity, with the entire population predicted to be in IPC Phase 3 or above in early 2024. This is set to be the largest share of any population facing such severe food insecurity in the history of the IPC initiative.