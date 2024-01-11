en English
Food

Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
In an ongoing operation against milk adulteration in Lahore, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 1,900 litres of adulterated and substandard milk, marking a significant step in the fight against food fraud. Under the guidance of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams have been conducting rigorous inspections of milk carrier vehicles, dairy units, and milk shops to ensure the provision of pure and fresh milk to consumers.

Intensive Operation Against Milk Adulteration

The operation involved the establishment of screening pickets at three key locations in Lahore: Babu Sabu, Saggiyan Bridge, and Ravi Toll Plaza. More than 50 milk carrier vehicles were inspected, housing over 41,000 litres of milk. The inspections have led to the discarding of 47.5 maunds of milk found to be contaminated, indicating a significant prevalence of milk adulteration.

Uncovering Contaminated Milk

The discarded milk was discovered to contain polluted water, insufficient fat content, and lack the required nutritional value. These findings underscore the gravity of the adulteration problem, posing serious health risks to consumers and highlighting the necessity of the PFA’s actions.

Steadfast in Eradicating Milk Adulteration

The PFA remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate the milk adulteration mafia across Punjab. In addition to the ongoing operation, the PFA has provided a helpline for citizens to report adulterated milk suppliers. Furthermore, in an effort to empower consumers, citizens can have their milk tested for free at the nearest PFA office. The PFA’s initiatives represent a robust response to a pressing public health challenge, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding consumers from substandard and adulterated food products.

Food Health Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

