Pulled Pork Madness: Iowa's Quest for the Best Sandwich Heats Up

The savory aroma of smoked pork is in the air as Iowa gears up for its annual Pulled Pork Madness contest, a culinary showdown that has Iowans licking their lips in anticipation. Hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association, this contest pits the state's top pork sandwiches against each other in a battle for the title of Iowa's best pulled pork sandwich.

Nomination Frenzy Begins

Starting early Friday morning, the Iowa Pork Producers Association kicked off the event by opening nominations to the public. Iowa residents have the unique opportunity to champion their favorite pulled pork sandwich by submitting nominations through the official website, IowaPork.org. Hannah Spurr, the consumer outreach director for the association, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, noting its dual role in celebrating Iowa's pork culinary scene and encouraging culinary tourism within the state. "This contest is a lot of fun and is great at highlighting delicious pork on menus across Iowa," Spurr remarked. She also emphasized the contest's ability to draw in new fans of pork and inspire a gastronomic exploration of Iowa's diverse restaurant landscape.

How the Contest Unfolds

Now in its seventh iteration, the Pulled Pork Madness competition adopts a bracket-style format akin to the NCAA Tournament, adding a layer of excitement for participants. Following the nomination phase, which concludes on March 8, the competition will intensify as the field narrows down to the 'Sweet 16.' These finalists, representing the top two picks from each of the Iowa Pork Producers Association's eight districts, will then vie for public votes to secure their spot in the 'Elite 8.' Voting for this round is scheduled from 5 p.m., March 11 to 10 a.m., March 15. The contest has seen a variety of winners in the past, with The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown clinching the coveted title in 2023, showcasing the competition's fierce and varied nature.

Rules and Eligibility

While the contest is open to a wide array of establishments, there are specific eligibility criteria to ensure fairness. Only restaurants with regular hours and year-round operation are considered, leaving out food trucks, concession stands, seasonal establishments, and catering businesses. Additionally, previous winners are not eligible for nomination, maintaining the competition's spirit by spotlighting new and undiscovered gems. This approach ensures that the contest remains fresh and exciting each year, offering a platform for various establishments to shine.

As the Pulled Pork Madness contest unfolds, Iowans are set for a tantalizing journey through the state's best pork offerings. Beyond determining the victor, this culinary contest celebrates Iowa's rich food culture and the skilled chefs and restaurateurs who continue to elevate it. Whether you're a die-hard pork enthusiast or a casual foodie, the Pulled Pork Madness contest promises a delightful exploration of flavors, textures, and the communal joy of shared meals. As the competition heats up, one thing is clear: Iowa's love for pulled pork knows no bounds.