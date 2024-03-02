Pueblo Food Project's Ag Summit Ignites Local Food Entrepreneurship & Community Growth

Last week's Sun Soil Water Ag Summit, hosted by the Pueblo Food Project at Pueblo Community College, marked a significant milestone in fostering local food systems and entrepreneurship. The event, now in its fourth year, drew an unprecedented number of attendees eager to learn about agriculture, food systems, and the tools necessary for successful business operations. Program manager Megan Moore highlighted the increasing community engagement, attributing it to expanded outreach efforts.

Advertisment

Empowering Food Entrepreneurs

The summit kicked off with a pitch competition where local food entrepreneurs, including Charles McKay of the Hungry Buffalo, shared their business models and growth plans with a panel of judges. This session provided valuable feedback and mentorship opportunities, encouraging participants to explore expansion possibilities such as consumer packaged goods and restaurants. Fuel & Iron Food Hall, and its associated business incubators like Fuel Kitchens, were spotlighted as pivotal resources for aspiring restaurateurs in Pueblo.

Community and Economy at the Forefront

Advertisment

Discussion panels on the second day of the summit covered a wide range of topics, from food procurement to the impact of community initiatives on the local economy. The overarching theme of "people power" underscored the importance of community collaboration and support in strengthening Pueblo's food ecosystem. The Pueblo Food Project's partnerships with local pantries and farmers were celebrated for their contributions to these collective goals. Awards were presented to notable community members, including Allison Rea and Vince Gagliano, in recognition of their efforts to advance the project's mission.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Pueblo's Food Scene

The summit concluded with a Maker's Market, showcasing local products and providing a taste of Pueblo's vibrant food scene. This year's market saw increased activity, reflecting growing interest in locally produced goods. With nearly $300,000 spent on local products last year alone, the Pueblo Food Project is making significant strides in supporting and promoting local businesses. The success of this year's summit not only highlights the potential for growth within Pueblo's food industry but also sets the stage for continued community collaboration and innovation.