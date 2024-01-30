Publique Eatery Opens in Parramatta's Iconic PHIVE Building

The iconic PHIVE building in Parramatta has a new resident: Publique Eatery. Opening its doors today, this new venture from the minds behind Ruse, Threefold Pastry, and Harvey's Hot Sandwiches promises to offer a casual and contemporary dining experience at the heart of the city.

A New Addition to PHIVE

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Pierre Esber has expressed his enthusiasm for the addition of Publique to PHIVE, an architectural landmark considered an urban loungeroom for the community. This addition is seen as a critical step in enriching the atmosphere of Parramatta Square, fostering connectivity and engagement among locals.

Publique Eatery: A Blend of French and Australian Influences

The name 'Publique' pays homage to PHIVE's French architect, Manuelle Gautrand, whilst its interior design takes inspiration from the Australian bush. The eatery features colors and elements reflective of the local landscape, creating an environment that is both familiar and exotic.

More than Just a Dining Experience

Publique Eatery will provide both indoor and outdoor dining options, as well as takeaway services, catering to a variety of dining preferences. Initially, the eatery will operate from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, starting with takeaway service. However, plans are in motion to commence in-house dining in the near future, making it a versatile addition to Parramatta's vibrant dining scene.