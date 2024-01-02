Proof of the Pudding Acquires Southern Crust: A Culinary Merger

The Atlanta-based Southern Crust Catering Company, celebrated for its wood-fired pizzas and Italian delicacies, has been acquired by Proof of the Pudding. The union marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both entities and promises a fusion of both companies’ distinct strengths.

Atlanta’s Pizza Maestros Meet Culinary Powerhouse

Born in 2016, Southern Crust has carved a niche for itself in the culinary landscape with its vintage 1953 Chevy truck that delivers mouth-watering Italian cuisine. The brainchild of founder Bob Lewis, the company has become synonymous with quality food and friendly customer service, gaining a robust clientele primarily through referrals and word of mouth. The impressive growth of Southern Crust drew the attention of Proof of the Pudding, a company that prides itself on its commitment to quality food and superior service.

A Strategic Consolidation

The acquisition is seen as a strategic fit, with Proof of the Pudding CEO, Adam Noyes, praising Southern Crust for its success and growth trajectory. Beyond the realm of catering, Proof of the Pudding has made a name for itself in food service and venue management, customer service training, and catering consulting, thereby bringing additional resources and expertise to the table. This consolidation is expected to enhance the offerings of both entities and expand their customer reach.

Advocacy for Workers amidst the Pandemic

Proof of the Pudding’s commitment to the industry extends beyond their immediate business interests. In 2021, the company played a pivotal role in the founding of a hospitality organization. This group was established with the aim of representing the interests of food service and catering workers in Washington D.C. during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. This move underscores Proof of the Pudding’s dedication to their workers and the wider hospitality industry.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Southern Crust by Proof of the Pudding signals a promising future for both companies. As they merge their expertise and resources, customers can look forward to an enhanced culinary experience that combines the charm of Southern Crust’s mobile catering with the extensive offerings of Proof of the Pudding.