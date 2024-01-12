Prominent Brewer Jeff Bagby Resigns from Pizza Port’s Carlsbad Location

After serving as the head brewer at Pizza Port’s Carlsbad location for six years, Jeff Bagby has announced his resignation, effective December 31. Bagby, who joined the Pizza Port team in 2001, has played a vital role in crafting the brewpub’s success story, bringing home numerous national and international beer recognition awards.

Significant Contributions

Under Bagby’s influence, the Carlsbad brewpub has bagged multiple medals at esteemed beer competitions like the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. His contributions led to the brewpub being named the best large brewpub in the United States for three consecutive years (2009, 2010, and 2011).

Following Precedents

Bagby’s exit follows that of Noah Regnery, the head brewer at Pizza Port’s San Clemente location, who took up a position at Hollister Brewing in Central California in November. Co-owner of Pizza Port, Gina Marsaglia, lauds Bagby’s role in fostering coordination and camaraderie among the brewers across the chain’s four locations.

Looking Forward

With Bagby’s departure, Ignacio “Nacho” Cervantes is set to take over as head brewer in Carlsbad. The Marsaglia siblings, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new manager to oversee the chain-wide brewing operations. Furthermore, Pizza Port plans to expand its presence with a fifth location in Carlsbad in 2012.

The renowned brewer Bagby, who has long harbored the dream of owning his own brewery, plans to take a brief vacation before embarking on a location scout in North County to make his aspiration come true.