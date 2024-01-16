Primanti Bros. Expands to Baltimore Region with New Restaurant in Linthicum Heights

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, famed for its Almost Famous sandwiches, is poised to open its 43rd location in Linthicum Heights, in proximity to the bustling Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Downtown Baltimore. This move underlines the restaurant chain's strategic expansion outside its primary stronghold in Western Pennsylvania, adding flavor to the culinary landscape of the Baltimore region.

Strategic Expansion Beyond Boundaries

The Pittsburgh-based establishment, which started its journey in 1933 with Joe Primanti's lunch cart selling sandwiches to truck drivers, has steadily expanded its presence across West Virginia, Ohio, and eastern Pennsylvania. According to the CEO, Adam Golomb, the incursion into Baltimore aligns with Primanti Bros.'s growth strategy, following the success of other locations outside Pittsburgh, such as York and Hagerstown in Maryland.

Embracing Local Sports Culture

What sets Primanti Bros. apart, apart from its iconic sandwiches, is its unique approach to integrating into the local community. Each location boasts murals influenced by the local sports culture. The York restaurant, for example, features a mural celebrating Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis and Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger. Golomb emphasized that the new Linthicum Heights location would similarly embrace Baltimore's sports culture, particularly the Ravens, despite the restaurant chain's Pittsburgh origins.

Employment Boost and Community Integration

The new 5,200-square-foot restaurant, located at 996 Corporate Blvd, is expected to create around 100 jobs, contributing to the local economy. Besides, Golomb expressed enthusiasm about bringing people together at the new venue, confident that the Baltimore region would welcome what Primanti Bros. has to offer, as evidenced by the success of its chain elsewhere.