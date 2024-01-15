Prezzo Pivots from Sit-Down Dining, Launches Fast-Food Chain Prezzo Pronto

In a strategic pivot from its traditional sit-down dining model, Prezzo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant chain, is venturing into the fast-food sector with a new initiative named Prezzo Pronto. The move is a calculated response to the challenges faced by casual dining chains amidst rising inflation, a cost of living crisis, and evolving consumer behaviors. The aim is to fill a perceived gap in the market for slightly more upscale fast-food options compared to existing offerings from the likes of Upper Crust, KFC, and Burger King.

Advertisment

Prezzo Pronto: A New Player in the Fast-Food Sector

Prezzo Pronto, to be located primarily in train stations, will be offering takeaway pasta and pizza, catering for customers on the go. This move follows the closure of many of Prezzo's locations, which once numbered over 300 across the UK but now stands at 96. The closures were a consequence of financial struggles and the impact of the pandemic, leading to over 700 job losses after the company underwent a formal process to avoid administration.

Countering High Costs with High Traffic

Advertisment

Dean Challenger, CEO of Prezzo, acknowledges that casual dining chains are no longer viable in certain areas due to high costs and taxes. As a solution, Prezzo plans to shift its focus to high-traffic areas, such as retail parks. This move aligns with the launch of Prezzo Pronto outlets and the introduction of a brunch menu to draw in customers during typically quieter periods of the day.

Prezzo: History and Future Plans

Founded in 2000, Prezzo enjoyed a period of rapid expansion, including a successful floatation on London's AIM stock market in 2002. However, market oversaturation and economic downturns hit the sector hard, leading to restructuring and closures. Challenger, who assumed the CEO role in 2022, aims to breathe new life into the brand, focusing on customer priorities such as food quality and service, instead of solely on financial metrics.

With the launch of Prezzo Pronto, the Italian chain hopes to carve out a new niche in the fast-food market, offering a slightly more upscale option for those seeking quick, quality meals on the go.