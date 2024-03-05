Preserving Traditions: LA County Fair Showcases Homemade Delicacies Amid Declining Entries

During the early days of the pandemic, while many turned to baking, Therese Lowrie and her moms group from La Verne rediscovered the art of canning, a skill that suddenly found new relevance. At the Los Angeles County Fair, they are not newcomers, having won accolades before, and this year, they're back with an array of preserved foods, hoping to capture the judges' attention once more.

Reviving Homely Skills

The LA County Fair, running from May 3-27, offers a unique platform for showcasing the preserved foods contest, a testament to the enduring appeal of home canning. From jams and jellies to more exotic entries like "dirty martini" giardiniera, the competition highlights a range of skills. Therese Lowrie and her group, motivated by a past victory, have entered their homemade delights, including a roasted red pepper sauce and a habanero barbecue sauce, demonstrating the breadth of their culinary talents.

Challenges and Triumphs

Despite a slight decline in the number of entries from previous years, the preserved foods division remains a staple of the fair. Chris Stoner, the competition coordinator, emphasizes the importance of preserving this tradition, even as participation wanes. Contestants like Carol Allen, who turned to jam-making post-retirement, and Susan Gass, a first-timer who found success with her blood orange marmalade, embody the spirit of the competition, proving that it's never too late to start.

Community and Connection

The fair's preserved foods contest does more than just judge the best jams and sauces; it fosters a sense of community among participants. Rebecca Hopkins, a newcomer to the contest, shares her excitement about participating, highlighting the event's role in bringing people together over shared passions. As the fair continues to celebrate these skills, it serves as a reminder of the connections forged through the simple act of preserving food, an enduring tradition in an ever-changing world.

As the LA County Fair moves forward, the preserved foods contest stands as a beacon of tradition in a rapidly evolving culinary landscape. It's a celebration of the skills passed down through generations, now finding new enthusiasts among those seeking a connection to the past. While the number of entries may ebb and flow, the spirit of the competition remains strong, a testament to the enduring appeal of homemade delicacies and the community they create.