Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive

In the heart of Jalandhar, India, a sweet shop named Gujranwala Sweets serves as a living testament to the shared culinary heritage of India and Pakistan. Here, a 70-year-old woman, Bimla Rani, along with her family, carries forward the legacy of a unique dish called karah katlama. This traditional delicacy, hailing from Gujranwala, a city in west Punjab, Pakistan, is a testament to the enduring cultural connections between the two countries, transcending the divide created by partition over seven decades ago.

A Timeless Recipe

The secret of karah katlama travelled to India with Bimla’s father-in-law, Burra Mal, who learned it from a Muslim cook before the partition. The dish is a unique blend of sweet and salty flavours, featuring fried, crispy, flaky bread known as katlama, served with karah, a soft, sweet semolina halwa made with pure desi ghee. It is a taste that has remained unchanged, a flavour that continues to be a taste of home for those with roots in Gujranwala.

Preserving a Culinary Legacy

Bimla Rani inherited the recipe from her late husband and has been running the shop with her children since his passing in 2014. Over the years, their dedication to preserving this legacy dish has drawn customers from various places, including those with ancestral ties to Gujranwala. The popularity of karah katlama is a testament to the enduring appeal of authentic regional cuisine. In addition to the signature dish, the shop also serves other traditional foods like king-size aloo-poori-chana, a variety of pickles, and gur ka halwa, further highlighting the rich culinary heritage of the region.

A Symbol of Shared History

Despite its name originating from a Pakistani city, Gujranwala Sweets has faced no issues, demonstrating the appreciation for the family’s commitment to their roots. The dish represents a shared history and cultural connection between India and Pakistan, with even Pakistanis expressing a desire to visit the shop. It serves as a reminder that food can be a powerful bridge between cultures, a link to our shared past, and a beacon of hope for a future that celebrates common heritage over divisive politics.