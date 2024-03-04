Premier Protein Unveils Cookie Dough Shake, Elevating Guilt-Free Indulgences

On March 4, 2024, Premier Protein announced the launch of a new flavor, Cookie Dough, joining its esteemed high protein shake lineup. With 30g of protein, 160 calories, and just 1g of sugar, this new offering promises an indulgent yet health-conscious experience. Amy Larek, Director of Marketing, emphasized the nostalgic and joyful essence of cookie dough, aiming to make health journeys more delightful without compromise.

Nostalgic Indulgence Meets Nutritional Excellence

Premier Protein's Cookie Dough Shake is a testament to the brand's innovation in combining indulgence with health. Offering a creamy and delicious formula, this new flavor is designed to cater to the guilt-free pleasure of its consumers. With its significant protein content and low sugar level, it stands as an ideal choice for a nutritious breakfast, a satisfying afternoon snack, or a post-workout boost. The addition of Cookie Dough to Premier Protein's flavor roster underscores the brand's commitment to providing variety and enjoyment in every sip.

Expanding Reach and Accessibility

Available nationwide at all major retailers, the Premier Protein Cookie Dough Shake ensures accessibility to a broad audience seeking convenient nutrition. This launch not only reflects the brand's growth but also its intent to meet evolving consumer demands for flavors that resonate with personal memories and preferences. Premier Protein encourages its community to stay connected through various social media platforms, offering recipe inspiration and fostering a supportive environment for individuals on their health journeys.

BellRing Brands, Inc.: A Growing Leader in Nutrition

BellRing Brands, Inc., the parent company of Premier Protein, continues to establish itself as a leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Through its primary brands, Premier Protein and Dymatize, BellRing caters to a diverse consumer base with its range of high-quality, great-tasting protein products. The company's dedication to delivering superior nutritional benefits and taste excellence is evident in its continuous product innovation and expansion into new markets.

As Premier Protein introduces Cookie Dough to its lineup, the launch signifies more than just a new flavor; it represents the brand's ongoing effort to blend indulgence with wellness. This addition is set to not only satisfy taste buds but also inspire healthier lifestyle choices among consumers. As the market for nutritious and convenient snack options grows, Premier Protein's latest offering positions itself as a frontrunner, promising a blend of flavor, nostalgia, and nutritional value that appeals to a wide audience.