Food

Post-Holiday Shift Shakes Up Philadelphia Food Scene

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
The Philadelphia food industry is undergoing its usual post-holiday shift, balancing recovery from the bustling season and grappling with the loss of cherished local eateries. Among the noteworthy happenings, the Farm and Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has taken a unique approach to support local farming, hosting a Monday evening cheesesteak series, with proceeds channelled towards Pennypack Farm.

Significant Closures Rocking the Food Scene

However, the city’s gastronomic landscape is not without its share of turbulence. The Lucky Well, a popular barbecue establishment in Ambler, ceased operations on the last day of 2023. Proprietor Chad Rosenthal divulged the closure, unveiling his plans to concentrate on bolstering the Lucky Well brand through an Incubator project and the launch of a new chain of restaurants. The iconic Lucky Well premises at 111 Butler Avenue stands vacant, though there are whispers of a new tenant in the near future.

Adding to the list of closures is the True Blue Bakery, an Australian-styled bakery in Royersford renowned for its meat pies and sweet treats. Owners Roy Cooper and Fiona McPhee attributed the shutdown of their Royersford and Malvern branches to economic hardships and inadequate support over the past half-year.

A Reflection of Larger Economic Challenges

These closures are symptomatic of broader economic issues plaguing small businesses within the region. The restaurant industry, in particular, is witnessing a slump in wage growth for its workers. Despite the challenges, there is a palpable determination within the community to rally behind local businesses and stave off further losses. A testament to the city’s culinary prowess, Philadelphia secured two spots on Eater’s best restaurant list, reflecting the resilience and vibrancy of the city’s food scene.

Implications for the Wider Community

The food industry’s struggles are not isolated, as they resonate with broader societal issues. The cost of living for Gen Z in Philadelphia is increasingly prohibitive, with renting alone becoming too expensive. Multigenerational households are becoming more common, indicating a change in familial structures in response to economic pressures. The potential strike threatened by SEPTA’s transit police union and calls for Penn president Liz Magill to resign further underscore the city’s socio-economic turbulence.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

