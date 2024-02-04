Portland Restaurants Roll Out Special Menus for Valentine's Day

The city of Portland is abuzz as restaurants gear up to offer special dining experiences for the upcoming Valentine's Day. From delightful four-course meals to whiskey-infused chocolates, there's a romantic culinary adventure waiting for every couple in the city. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this Valentine's Day promises a gastronomic journey worth remembering.

Arden: An Evening of Wine and Fine Dining

Arden, the famed wine bar and restaurant, has planned a four-course dinner priced at $125 per person. The menu boasts of dishes crafted from local ingredients, paired with the perfect wines. The experience is designed to be both intimate and indulgent, making it an ideal choice for couples seeking a sophisticated and memorable Valentine's dinner.

Olympia Provisions: A Tasting Menu to Remember

Olympia Provisions' executive chef, Matthew Jarrell, has curated a unique tasting menu for $85 per person. The menu includes rich options such as Endive Bechamel and short rib, promising a diverse and decadent dining experience. It's an invitation to explore an array of flavors that are bound to leave a mark on your palate.

Scotch Lodge: A Whiskey-Lovers' Delight

Scotch Lodge in the Buckman neighborhood has a special three-course meal lined up, complete with a welcome cocktail and whiskey-infaced chocolates upon departure. Priced at $95 per person, the experience is designed to be a treat for the senses and a celebration of love and whiskey.

Fillmore Trattoria: The Italian Touch

Lastly, the family-owned Italian restaurant, Fillmore Trattoria, is ready to serve a special three-course meal for $85 per person. Although the specific holiday menu is yet to be announced, their existing menu suggests a tantalizing range of Italian dishes that could feature in their Valentine's Day spread.

As the restaurants in Portland pull out all the stops for Valentine's Day, it's clear that regardless of where you choose to dine, you're in for a night of exceptional cuisine, warm ambiance, and unforgettable memories.