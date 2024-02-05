Portland Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Dumpling Week with Global Culinary Specials

Portland's annual Dumpling Week marks a decade of global culinary specials this year, unfolding from February 4 to February 10, 2024. The event is a gastronomic extravaganza that ropes in more than 50 local restaurants, each offering their unique take on the humble dumpling.

Global Dumpling Delights

Each participating eatery presents a diverse platter of dumplings, drawing from a myriad of global cuisines. Kachka pays homage to its Russian roots with Buffalo chicken pelmeni, a hearty offering served with a tangy blue cheese smetana. Cafe Rowan ventures into seafood, presenting a Maine lobster and shrimp dumpling, delicately simmered in a spicy tom kha broth.

A Melting Pot of Flavours

Mother's Bistro adds a Jewish touch to the mix, serving up beef kreplach, a traditional dumpling, accompanied by a dollop of sour cream. Farmhouse Thai introduces a fiery twist with their Zapp Zapp wontons, featuring a spicy tom yum chili paste, available at their two outlets in the city. Little Thai Peacock serves up crispy Thai dumplings, generously filled with ground pork and krab, and elegantly dressed in a pickled garlic fish-lime sauce.

Foodie's Adventure

Food enthusiasts can download a passport and view a map to navigate the maze of dumpling specials available exclusively during the week-long celebration. Whether it's dine-in, takeout, or delivery, each plate of dumplings is set to cost $15 or less, ensuring a delightful and affordable culinary adventure for all.