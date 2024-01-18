Popcorn, Promotions, and Dementia Prevention: A National Popcorn Day Special

Just as the aroma of freshly popped corn begins to waft through the nation, a new study adds an unexpected twist to the tale: regular popcorn consumption might just stave off dementia. This tantalizing revelation coincides with the celebration of National Popcorn Day on January 19, igniting a wave of excitement for popcorn enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals alike.

A Buttered Salute to National Popcorn Day

The timing couldn't be more perfect. As the country gears up to honor its beloved snack, popcorn retailers and movie theaters nationwide are rolling out a smorgasbord of promotions and deals. From discounted popcorn sales to popcorn-themed merchandise, the nation is set to become a popcorn paradise for a day.

Popcorn Retailers Join the Celebration

Garrett Popcorn, marking its 75th year, is offering a 15% discount across the board, while Hampton Popcorn & Candy Company is sweetening the deal with free shipping and discounts of up to 30% plus an additional 10% off with a special code. Not to be left behind, The Popcorn Factory has a 30% discount code for online orders, making it a tempting option for those planning to celebrate from the comfort of their homes.

Movie Theaters Ride the Popcorn Wave

Movie theaters are not missing out on the fun. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Landmark Theaters are treating moviegoers to free bowls of popcorn. AMC Theaters is going a step further with unlimited popcorn refills and popcorn-themed merchandise. Cinemark and Marcus Theaters are stirring up excitement with a variety of contests and promotions, including discounts on popcorn and opportunities to win free popcorn for a year. Customers are encouraged to keep an eye on local theaters for specific deals.

As the nation gets ready to crunch and munch its way through National Popcorn Day, the recent study adds a healthful note to the festivities. So, whether you're a movie buff, a popcorn aficionado, or someone simply looking to keep dementia at bay, there's never been a better time to reach for that tub of popcorn.