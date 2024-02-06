Pop Drinks Continues Nationwide Expansion with New Utah Outlet

Pop Drinks, a thriving brand celebrated for its unique custom sodas and treats, is opening its ninth branch in West Jordan, Utah, marking a significant stride in its nationwide expansion. The grand opening, scheduled for February 10th, promises not just the unveiling of a new location, but a community-engaging event that highlights the brand's commitment to creating memorable experiences.

Pop Drinks: A Growing Soda Brand

The new establishment in West Jordan is the fourth in Utah, joining Pop Drinks' other locations in states like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and the soon to be opened branch in Georgia. The brand has made a name for itself with its distinctive products and lively store atmosphere, earning a strong customer base. Despite the competitive market, Pop Drinks continues to stand out, staying true to its ethos of offering unique and high-quality custom sodas.

Family Values and Entrepreneurship

The West Jordan location is owned by Tiffany and Chad Bruce, their children, and Tiffany's brother, Mike. More than just entrepreneurs, the Bruces are a testament to the value of family collaboration and the entrepreneurial spirit. Their venture is not merely a business; it's a family mission to foster values of hard work and independence in their children. The family's dedication to these values resonates deeply within the Pop Drinks brand ethos.The commitment to community engagement and creating memorable experiences is at the heart of their venture.

Grand Opening: A Celebration

To commemorate the event, Pop Drinks is offering special pricing on custom 24 oz sodas for $1 during the grand opening. In addition to these bargain sodas, the event also features free cookies and popcorn, inviting the community to join in the festivities. The grand opening is more than just an event; it's a celebration that promises to bubble up the community's spirit, forging lasting connections and creating cherished memories.