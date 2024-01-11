en English
Business

Poco, Bristol’s Acclaimed Sustainable Restaurant, Announces Closure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Poco, Bristol’s Acclaimed Sustainable Restaurant, Announces Closure

After a successful 12-year run, Poco, an iconic Bristol restaurant celebrated for its firm commitment to sustainability and seasonality, has announced its impending closure. Situated on Jamaica Street with a scenic view of Turbo Island, Poco has made its mark by serving an appetizing array of brunch and tapas from Monday to Saturday, and a special Sunday lunch featuring nose-to-tail and root-to-fruit set menus.

Recognition and Achievements

In 2013, the restaurant’s commitment to ethical practices earned it the title of the UK’s best ethical restaurant in the Observer Food Monthly awards. This accolade is a testament to the restaurant’s dedication to environmental responsibility and its initiative in using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Behind The Decision

The co-owners, Jen Best, Ben Pryor, and Tom Hunt, have attributed the decision to close to shifting personal priorities. The operational directors are focusing on their young families, and Jen Best is relocating to Devon. Despite these changes, the owners intend to keep Poco open until the end of spring as they search for a suitable buyer for their lease.

A Community’s Role

The success of Poco has been largely community-driven. The owners extend their gratitude to their loyal customers and dedicated staff, acknowledging the roles of over 270 people who have been part of their journey since the restaurant’s inception. The decision to announce the closure in advance reflects their commitment to honesty and transparency, and allows patrons who have celebrated significant life events at Poco to pay a final visit.

As they prepare to close their doors, the co-owners invite their customers to raise a glass and celebrate the legacy of Poco. They also encourage patrons to follow their future pursuits, which include Jen Best’s yoga and farming ventures in Devon, Tom Hunt’s continued advocacy for sustainable food, and Ben Pryor’s development of his photography practice.

Business Food Sustainability
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

