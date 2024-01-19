Pleese Cheese: A Plant-Based Revolution in New York's Pizza Scene

There's a new name on the New York pizza scene and it's making waves not for its perfect crust or signature sauce, but for its cheese. Pleese Cheese, a plant-based cheese alternative, is the brainchild of Kobi and Abev Regev, New York City natives and self-proclaimed pizza connoisseurs. Born out of a personal quest for dietary changes and a desire to craft a plant-based pizza that doesn't compromise on taste, Pleese Cheese is set to redefine the city's pizza landscape.

The Birth of Pleese Cheese

The couple's journey began with a shift to a plant-based diet, a transition that was initially challenging, particularly when it came to their beloved pizza. They embarked on a mission to create a plant-based cheese that could rival the taste and texture of traditional dairy cheese. Their initial attempt was a nut-based cheese, but the growing concern over nut allergies, particularly in school environments, led them to explore other options. The final recipe, a blend of fava bean protein, potato, and coconut oil, resulted in a clean-label product that caters to various dietary restrictions, including dairy and nut allergies.

From Sales to Slices

In a bold career pivot, Kobi Regev left his sales job to work in a pizzeria. This hands-on experience provided him with valuable insights into the pizza industry and informed the development and market strategy of Pleese Cheese. The go-to-market approach is centered on foodservice, starting with local New York pizzerias. The plan includes expanding into retail, commencing locally in 2024 and broadening the reach by 2025 with an aim to have Pleese Cheese stocked in stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts.

Success and the Road Ahead

The Regevs' innovative venture has already tasted success, with Pleese Cheese selling out in pilot program locations. The product is not just for vegans or lactose-intolerant individuals, but also for what Regev terms as 'armchair health-conscious consumers' - those who seek healthier options without sacrificing their favorite comfort foods. Children, too, are a key demographic, given the Regevs' concern for ingredient safety, being parents themselves. Produced in partnership with a co-manufacturer, Pleese Cheese aims to first cement its presence in the restaurant industry before turning its focus to consumer brands. As pizza lovers across New York City get their first taste of Pleese Cheese, the plant-based revolution appears to be just beginning.