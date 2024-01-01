en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

As the global society grapples with environmental and health challenges, a rising trend has emerged: a shift towards plant-based diets. Fueled by an increasing interest in sustainable living and personal health, more people worldwide are embracing this dietary lifestyle. Touted for its numerous health benefits, plant-based proteins are becoming the preferred choice for many.

Voices from the Nutrition World

Dr. Shikha Dwivedi, a clinical nutritionist and in-house nutritionist at OZiva, is one of the many health professionals endorsing the shift to plant-based proteins. According to Dr. Dwivedi, these proteins pose a lower risk of disease transmission compared to their animal-based counterparts. Additionally, they play a significant role in managing blood sugar levels and reducing cholesterol, making them especially beneficial for individuals aiming to lose weight.

Unveiling Protein-Rich Plant-Based Foods

So, what are the top contenders in the plant-based protein lineup? Chia seeds, quinoa, oats, and lentils emerge as nutritional powerhouses. Chia seeds, for example, offer around 3.5 grams of protein per two tablespoons, along with significant amounts of calcium, zinc, and iron. Quinoa, on the other hand, is a complete protein source, boasting all nine essential amino acids and offering up to 8 grams of protein per cup. Oats provide up to 11 grams of protein per cup and serve as a great source of carbohydrates. Lentils, packed with about 18 grams of protein per cup, are one of the most protein-dense legumes available.

Adopting a Plant-Based Lifestyle: A Closer Look

Adopting a plant-based diet goes beyond mere dietary changes; it’s a conscious lifestyle choice that can positively impact one’s health and the environment. However, it requires careful nutritional considerations, as plant foods may not always provide all necessary nutrients. The transition to a plant-based diet can present challenges, such as meal planning, cost, and cravings for meat and dairy products. However, with a well-planned approach and a willingness to experiment with different foods and flavors, these hurdles can be overcome.

As the popularity of plant-based diets continues to rise, initiatives like Veganuary—a month-long challenge where participants eat only plant-based foods for the whole of January—gain momentum. In 2022, nearly 610,000 participants from 220 countries took part in the Veganuary challenge, reinforcing the growing global interest in plant-based lifestyles. While plant-based diets have been linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, it is crucial to remember that poorly managed vegan diets could lead to nutrient deficiencies. Thus, education and awareness form an integral part of this dietary shift.

As we step into a new era of conscious dietary choices, plant-based proteins stand poised to redefine our relationship with food, health, and the environment. From chia seeds to lentils, these protein-packed foods are not only nourishing our bodies but also contributing to a more sustainable world.

0
Food Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Biryani Orders Soar on New Year's Eve: A Glimpse into India's Changing Dining Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
@Food · 17 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
heart comment 0
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand

By Bijay Laxmi

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
2 mins
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
2 mins
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
3 mins
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
4 mins
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
4 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
5 mins
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
6 mins
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
7 mins
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
7 mins
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
20 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
38 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
45 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
49 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app