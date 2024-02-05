Plant-Based Diets: A Rising Theme in Consumer Industry Discussions - GlobalData Report

The consumer industry in the fourth quarter of 2023 saw plant-based diets emerge as a dominant theme, outstripping other areas such as omnichannel and mobile, reveals GlobalData's latest analysis. The company with the most significant quarterly increase in mentions of plant-based diets among leading consumer businesses was Kraft Heinz. In its filings, the company mentioned plant-based diets in 0.2% of all sentences, a 20% decrease from the same period in the previous year. In contrast, Deckers Outdoor increased its mentions to three, while Unilever saw a drastic 90% reduction to just two mentions.

Understanding Sentiment Index

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also assesses the sentiment behind these mentions, assigning a score that signifies whether the references are positive, negative, or neutral. The sentiment index, which started at 100 in 2020, indicates a more positive sentiment when scoring above 100. However, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the sentiment index for plant-based diets was 85, suggesting a less optimistic outlook compared to the baseline year.

Veganuary Campaign and Changing Dietary Habits

The Veganuary campaign has gained significant traction in the US, contributing to a shift in dietary patterns. More Americans are expressing interest in trying vegan diets, and health and wellness continue to be significant motivating factors. The campaign has been used as a successful marketing tool by companies promoting vegan products, with retailers adjusting their strategies to benefit from the increased interest in plant-based diets. Post-Veganuary, a notable 80% of non-vegan participants have reported reducing their intake of animal products, leading to retailers offering more vegan options throughout the year.

Environmental Impact and the Shift to Plant-Based Diets

A study published in the journal Nature Communications underscores the environmental benefits of replacing animal-source foods with plant-based alternatives. These benefits include reduced greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and freshwater use. The study also discusses the cost differences between conventional diets high in animal-source foods and plant-based diets. A report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) supports these findings, emphasizing meat alternatives' potential to lessen the environmental impact of animal foods and the public health benefits of plant-based diets. Leading scientists' calls for an urgent shift towards plant-based diets, along with the potential of new food alternatives to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, are also highlighted.