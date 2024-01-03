en English
Food

Planet Vegan Rises from the Ashes: From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In a heartening comeback story, Planet Vegan, a cherished Fresno-based food truck, is primed to open a full-fledged restaurant in Northwest Fresno. This remarkable turnaround comes a year and a half after a devastating explosion left their truck in ruins and co-owner Joe Ellis with severe burn injuries.

Community Support Fuels Revival

Co-owner Michael McElroy, along with the resilient local community, have collectively worked towards rebuilding the business after the unfortunate incident in June 2022. The community’s unwavering support has finally paid off, with the small business ready to welcome patrons to its first brick-and-mortar location off Palm and Nees. The grand opening is slated for this Saturday.

A Glimpse into the New Planet Vegan

McElroy is enthusiastic about showcasing the new location, adorned with murals from local artist Omar Huerta. The restaurant promises to serve crowd-pleasers like the galaxy fries and plant-based burgers that uncannily resemble real meat. The menu also debuts exciting additions such as a sourdough burger and a double decker burger. The grand opening is expected to feature specials and potential giveaways.

Future Plans and Co-Owner’s Recovery

The resilient enterprise has its sights set on franchising in the future. Meanwhile, Joe Ellis, who endured severe burns in the explosion, is reportedly in high spirits and is anticipated to rejoin the Planet Vegan team soon. Despite the arduous journey, the spirit of Planet Vegan remains unbroken, and it continues to serve as a testament to the power of community support and the human will to overcome adversity.

Food
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

