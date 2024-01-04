en English
Business

Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee

In a bold move to revolutionize home-brewed coffee, Planet Oat has unveiled a new product, Barista Lovers Oatmilk. Custom-designed to enhance the at-home coffee-making experience, this oat milk presents itself as a dream come true for coffee lovers striving to create professional-grade beverages in their kitchens.

A Versatile Addition

Not limited to coffee drinks such as cappuccinos, Barista Lovers Oatmilk’s versatility extends to other uses. Serving as a dairy-free addition, it can be used in cereals and various other beverages, making it a suitable choice for those seeking plant-based alternatives. The product’s widespread availability across the country ensures that a broad audience can avail the benefits of this innovative offering from Planet Oat.

Meeting Consumer Demand

The introduction of Barista Lovers Oatmilk is a testament to Planet Oat’s commitment to innovation. It addresses the growing consumer demand for plant-based, barista-grade alternatives for domestic use. By offering a product that delivers on taste and performance without compromising on its dairy-free nature, Planet Oat is set to redefine the home-brewing experience.

Starbucks Explores Oatmilk

In related news, Starbucks has also ventured into the oat milk territory with the launch of its new non-dairy drink, the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. This is part of the company’s ongoing campaign to provide more eco-friendly options. The brand has been experimenting with oat milk as a base for various beverages, including the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. As part of its sustainability initiatives, Starbucks now allows customers to bring their own cups for every visit, including for mobile app orders. Despite these advances, critics have raised concerns about the additional charge for non-dairy milk substitutions, arguing that it may deter customers from opting for environmentally friendly alternatives.

Business Food United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

