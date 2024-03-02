PizzaPazza Ignites Ann Arbor's Culinary Scene with First Storefront in Kerrytown Market

Ann Arbor, MI, has welcomed a new culinary gem to its vibrant Kerrytown Market and Shops. PizzaPazza, originally a popular food truck specializing in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, opened its doors in December at 407 N. 5th Ave., taking over the space previously occupied by Sparrow Kitchen. This marks a significant milestone for owner Jeff Condit, who brings over 30 years of culinary experience into this venture, transitioning from mobile to permanent in the midst of a bustling holiday season.

From Wheels to Walls

Jeff Condit's journey with PizzaPazza began on four wheels amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, after the seasoned chef found himself jobless. Determined to leverage his extensive background in fine dining, Condit launched the food truck in Canton, focusing on a niche for wood-fired pizzas. His dedication to quality and a unique dining experience quickly garnered a loyal following, setting the stage for PizzaPazza’s transition to a brick-and-mortar establishment. The choice of Kerrytown Market and Shops for the location stems from Condit's long-standing appreciation for the area's atmosphere, promising a blend of nostalgia and novelty for both the owner and his patrons.

A Cut Above the Rest

What sets PizzaPazza apart is not just its journey from a food truck to a permanent Ann Arbor staple but also its commitment to quality. According to Condit, every pizza is a testament to simplicity and purity, featuring premium flours, top-notch toppings, and homemade dough. With pizzas priced between $12 and $14, the goal is to offer an affordable yet superior dining experience. Condit hopes that customers will come to appreciate the distinct style and value of PizzaPazza's offerings, distinguishing it from other pizza establishments in the area.

Looking Ahead

The opening of PizzaPazza in Kerrytown is more than just a new beginning for Jeff Condit; it's a reflection of resilience and passion for the culinary arts. As the restaurant continues to serve its 10-inch wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas to an already eager customer base, the future looks promising. With a focus on quality, affordability, and a unique dining experience, PizzaPazza is poised to become a beloved fixture in Ann Arbor's food scene, inviting both longtime fans and new customers to enjoy a slice of tradition with a modern twist.