Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Pizza Inn, a symbol of American culinary heritage, has sealed a major franchise agreement with Blessings Basket Company for Serving Food, marking a giant leap in its international growth. This 50-unit pact sets the pace for a significant expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commencing with the inauguration of the first two locations in January 2024.

Expanding Pizza Inn’s Global Footprint

Pizza Inn currently prides itself on more than 110 restaurants across the United States and 19 in international markets. This strategic partnership with Blessings Basket Company is poised to augment this tally significantly. The expansion blueprint envisages the launch of five additional locations each year for the coming decade, spread across various Saudi cities.

Signature Menu to Woo Saudi Market

The new outlets will showcase Pizza Inn’s signature menu, a delightful blend of pizzas, pasta, wings, and Pizzerts. The brand’s pizza buffet, quality ingredients, house-shredded mozzarella cheese, and signature sauce, hallmarks since its inception in 1958, will continue to be the main attractions. In keeping with its tradition of innovation, Pizza Inn recently introduced the NYXL Pizza to its exciting menu.

Leadership Optimistic About Expansion

Mohammed Al-Rubayan, CEO of Blessings Basket Company, is buoyant about establishing Pizza Inn as a household name throughout Saudi Arabia. Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pizza Inn, shares this optimism, viewing the partnership as an honor and a strategic move to bolster Pizza Inn’s market presence in Saudi Arabia. While the expansion plan is robust, the company urges a measured approach towards forward-looking statements in this release, citing potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to vary from expectations.