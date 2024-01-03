Pizza Crime: Haddonfield’s Beloved Pizzeria Set to Close, Hints at Future Developments

In an announcement that has left Haddonfield locals and pizza enthusiasts heartbroken, Pizza Crime, the well-loved pizza restaurant on Kings Highway, has stated it will be shutting its doors for good in early 2024. The news was unveiled through an Instagram post that not only expressed gratitude for the community’s enduring support but also hinted at ‘exciting new opportunities’ on the horizon.

A Journey from the Farmers Market to Pizza Stardom

Pizza Crime’s journey began humbly as a booth at the Haddonfield Farmers Market in 2018. By August 2020, amidst the global pandemic, they had opened their storefront. The restaurant quickly established itself as a local hotspot, known for its pizzas that were ‘so good, they should be illegal’. Standing testament to its popularity was the restaurant’s pepper-jawni pizza, a creation that secured the coveted No. 1 spot on nj.com’s list of the best pizza pies in New Jersey in 2023.

More Than Just a Closure

Though the announcement of the closure has understandably stirred disappointment among fans, Pizza Crime has assured its loyal patrons that it will continue to operate and honor gift cards until the end of January 2024. While it may be a goodbye to the restaurant’s current form, the cryptic mention of ‘exciting new opportunities’ in the Instagram post has sparked curiosity and hope. This suggests that while Pizza Crime in its current incarnation may be winding down, it might not be the final chapter for the beloved brand.

Community Reaction and Looking Ahead

Reactions to the announcement were immediate on social media, with fans expressing sorrow at the news. Many took to Instagram to share their stories, reminiscing about their favorite pizzas and expressing appreciation for the restaurant’s care and creativity. Amid the outpouring of love for what many consider the best pizza in town, fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for Pizza Crime.