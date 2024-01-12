Pizza Bagel Cafe Rebrands as Vegan Bagel Cafe, Introduces Exclusive Vegan Menu

In a move that marks an essential shift in its culinary journey, the Pizza Bagel Cafe, a popular eatery located at 931 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, has rebranded itself as the Vegan Bagel Cafe. The transition to this new identity reveals a definitive move towards providing exclusively vegan and vegetarian options to its customers, thereby contributing to the burgeoning vegan movement in the food industry.

From Pizza Bagel Cafe to Vegan Bagel Cafe

Having operated for a year under its previous name, the cafe has decided to adopt a new moniker that better signifies its revised culinary focus. The Vegan Bagel Cafe is not just a name; it is a commitment to promoting a plant-based diet and offering innovative, delicious vegan alternatives that can satisfy various palates.

A Menu Reflecting Culinary Innovation

The restaurant’s current offerings include an inventive sandwich, Vegan Chicken Nuggets on a Bagel. This dish features vegan chicken, vegan cheese, and a vegan bagel adorned with fresh tomatoes. It is an example of how the Vegan Bagel Cafe is pushing the frontiers of what vegan cuisine can be.

Expanding Vegan Horizons

The Vegan Bagel Cafe has plans to expand its menu further, with several innovative items lined up. From vegan swordfish and vegan steak to vegan pistachio cod, vegan miso salmon, and vegan roast beef, the cafe aims to create a space where vegan food is not just an alternative but a mainstream choice.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the establishment has undergone a rebranding. Previously known as the Covid Art Cafe, the eatery had adopted the Pizza Bagel Cafe identity before morphing into its current vegan-focused persona. This demonstrates the cafe’s commitment to evolution and its ability to adapt to the changing trends and preferences in the food industry.