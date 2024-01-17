PINCHO Burgers and Kebabs to Open Third Houston Location; Opening Day Profits to Aid Local Charity

In a vibrant fusion of Latin and Mediterranean flavors, popular restaurant chain PINCHO Burgers and Kebabs is set to launch its third outlet in the Houston area on January 19th. This new addition to the city's culinary landscape is strategically located in Conroe, Texas, a mile east of I-45 Highway 242, right next to H-E-B and the Harper's Preserve community.

Grand Opening Celebration

To commemorate this milestone, an enticing offer awaits the first 100 guests - a complimentary Pincho Burger. Post this, patrons can enjoy the signature burgers at a special price of $5 for the remainder of the day. The grand opening event, punctuated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m., is drawing attention and excitement, mirroring the enthusiasm witnessed during previous openings in Cypress and Memorial.

Community Support

In an exemplary gesture of community support, PINCHO has pledged to donate all profits from the opening day to Family Promise of Montgomery County. This local charity is dedicated to assisting homeless families with children, providing essential resources and services.

Operating Hours and Accolades

PINCHO Conroe will welcome customers from Sunday to Thursday between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., and extend its service hours until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The brand, renowned for its distinct flavor profiles and quality, has garnered multiple awards. These include honors at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash and a feature in Yelp's Best Burger Spot in America list.

Established in Miami in 2010, PINCHO has steadily expanded its footprint to 10 locations within Florida. This national growth, initiated with Houston, Texas, was propelled by an investment from Savory Fund in 2021. Savory Fund, a private equity firm managing over $700 million in assets, specializes in fostering the growth of emerging restaurant brands.