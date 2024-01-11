Pihakis Restaurant Group Unveils New Italian Dining Concept Luca Lagotto in Homewood

The Pihakis Restaurant Group, renowned in the culinary landscape for brands like Rodney Scott's BBQ and Hero Doughnuts & Buns, is launching a new Italian restaurant and market named Luca Lagotto in downtown Homewood on February 20. The concept hails from an inspiring journey to Greece and Italy embarked upon by the Pihakis family in October 2022. Their experiences, especially in the quaint villages of the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, serve as the cornerstone of the restaurant's ambiance and offerings.

A Taste of Italy in Homewood

Luca Lagotto promises a menu that will transport diners to Italy. It will feature dishes like grilled fish, roasted chicken, and spaghetti with clams. The restaurant's pizza offerings will bring the flavors of Rome and Naples to Homewood, with Roman and Neapolitan pizzas crafted meticulously. The restaurant will also house Luca Mercato Lagotto, a market retailing imported and domestic wines, cured meats, cheeses, and house-made sauces and pastas.

Ambiance and Design

The restaurant is designed to accommodate 129 guests inside and provide seating for 60 outside in a courtyard dining area nestled among olive trees. The dining experience is further enhanced by a mural crafted by Marcus Fetch. The design of the space saw collaborative efforts influenced by traditional Italian elements and contributions from local businesses such as Alabama Sawyer and Elegant Earth.

Luca Lagotto: A Tribute to a Beloved Pet

The name Luca Lagotto holds sentimental value for the Pihakis family. It is a tribute to their dog, Luca, a Lagotto Romagnolo breed renowned for truffle hunting. The Pihakis Restaurant Group, despite its already impressive portfolio of established restaurant brands, finds the process of opening new restaurants a perpetual source of excitement and joy.