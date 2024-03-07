Pierhouse Hotel Gears Up For Season With Expanded Kitchen, Wins National Restaurant of Year

The Pierhouse Hotel in Port Appin is preparing for the upcoming spring and summer seasons with a newly expanded kitchen, following a significant investment by The Wee Hotel Company. Owned by acclaimed hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray, the establishment's seafood restaurant has recently been honored as the National Restaurant of the Year at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards 2023-24, further solidifying its reputation for culinary excellence.

Investment and Innovation

Gordon Campbell Gray's commitment to enhancing the dining experience at The Pierhouse Hotel has led to a considerable expansion of the kitchen facilities. This move is set to empower the culinary team, led by head chef Michael Leathley, to innovate and present an even more diverse and enticing menu. With the restaurant holding two AA rosettes and being one of only three in Argyll to be listed in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2024, expectations are high for the upcoming season.

Award-Winning Cuisine

Fiona McLean, the general manager at The Pierhouse Hotel, expressed pride in the restaurant's recent accolade as Scotland's 'National Restaurant of the Year'. The award is a testament to the dedication and skill of the entire team, from the kitchen staff to the front-of-house. The hotel's commitment to local sourcing, with most produce coming from within a 50-mile radius, has played a pivotal role in achieving this level of recognition. Chef Leathley's promise to let the food 'speak for itself' using classic, simple techniques, highlights the restaurant's emphasis on quality and provenance.

Looking Ahead

With the expanded kitchen now operational, Chef Leathley and his team are excited to unveil the new spring menu, featuring the best of west coast fish and seafood. Signature dishes, such as the piermaster bouillabaisse and plaice Kiev, showcase the innovative use of local ingredients. As the Pierhouse Hotel and its restaurant prepare to welcome guests for the 2024 season, the recent developments and accolades promise an unparalleled dining experience, setting a high standard for culinary excellence in Scotland.

As the Pierhouse Hotel embarks on this new chapter, the expanded kitchen and recent accolades serve not only as a mark of distinction but also as a commitment to excellence. With a focus on local sourcing, culinary innovation, and an award-winning team, the restaurant is poised to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience, further cementing its position as a jewel in Scotland's culinary crown.