Physician Reveals Five Dietary Habits for Longevity on TikTok

Dr. Poonam Desai, a certified physician in lifestyle and emergency medicine, recently took to TikTok to divulge dietary secrets of the world's longest-living individuals. Her tips, which she maintains are as vital for the quality of life as they are for longevity, are backed by scientific research and are echoed by other health experts.

Fruits and Vegetables: The Cornerstone of Longevity

Dr. Desai's first recommendation is the consumption of five to ten servings of fruits and vegetables daily. This advice is supported by the National Institutes of Health, which has linked a higher intake of these food groups to reduced mortality rates. A colorful plate not only pleases the eye but also nourishes the body with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Nuts: A Heart-Healthy Snack

The second secret to longevity is a daily handful of nuts, minus any added sugar, salt, or oils. A study published in the American Society for Nutrition journal revealed that regular nut consumption could decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

Beans: A Nutrient Powerhouse

Beans, according to Dr. Desai, should be a staple in everyone's diet. Consuming a cup daily can aid in weight loss due to their high fiber and protein content. These humble legumes also help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes.

Healthy Oils: The Good Fat

The inclusion of healthy oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, in the diet is the fourth habit recommended by Dr. Desai. The American Heart Association supports this advice, citing a correlation between these oils and a lower risk of heart disease, as well as reduced premature death rates from cardiovascular issues.

Avoiding Processed Foods: Choose Whole Over Refined

Finally, Dr. Desai advises against the consumption of processed foods, which are often deficient in fiber and nutrients. Instead, she advocates for whole foods like broccoli and green beans. This aligns with the findings of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that ultra-processed foods, despite making up a significant portion of many U.S. diets, offer little nutritional value.