Phoenix Rising: The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill Reopens at New Location

A phoenix rises from the ashes, so has The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill. The popular barbecue chicken restaurant, forced to shutter its original Bloorcourt site following a devastating fire in 2021, has now reopened in a new location near St. Clair Station. Raj, the resilient owner, faced a daunting road of challenges from pricing strategy to customer outreach in a territory unfamiliar with the brand. Yet, the reopening has been met with a heartening response, with support pouring in from both returning patrons and fresh faces.

Adapting to New Ground

The journey of relocation was fraught with challenges. Raj had to rework strategies, ensuring the pricing was competitive yet sustainable and reach out to customers who were unfamiliar with the Rooster's unique offerings. But the warmth and acceptance of the new neighborhood were overwhelming, epitomized by a neighbor's gift of a potted plant as a welcome gesture.

A Menu Revamp

The Rooster has not simply moved; it has evolved. The menu has been recalibrated to cater to the new neighborhood's tastes. While the Greek offerings have been dialed back, the salad selection has been expanded, aligning with a more health-conscious clientele. However, the soul of the Rooster remains untouched with the continuation of popular dishes like the Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Roast Beef Sandwich, Salmon Filets, Parisienne Potatoes, and Tricolour Fusilli Pasta Salad. The pricing for these delectable items range from a modest $6.45 to a premium $17.95.

Optimism for the Future

Both Raj and Luana, the manager, radiate optimism about their new establishment. The positive reception of healthier menu options has been particularly encouraging. While the original Bloorcourt site is missed, and hopes of its reopening exist, the focus is firmly on making the new location a hotspot for barbecue chicken lovers. The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill is currently welcoming customers at its new haven, located at 1395 Yonge St.