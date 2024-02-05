Philippines' DA Urges Increased Egg Consumption Amid Oversupply

In a significant move to combat an oversupply crisis, the Philippines' Department of Agriculture (DA) is urging citizens to increase egg consumption. This move comes in the wake of plummeting farm-gate egg prices, a direct consequence of the oversupply in local production.

Addressing the Egg Surplus

Arnel de Mesa, a spokesperson for the DA, made an announcement on a government television program. He highlighted the department's coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the National Nutrition Council. The collaboration aims to promote eggs as an affordable protein source. This initiative is seen as a solution to address the surplus while ensuring Filipinos have access to inexpensive and nutritious food.

Current Market Prices

Gregorio San Diego, chair of the Philippine Egg Board Association, provided some insight into the current market prices. Medium-sized eggs are priced between P5 and P6, while small eggs range between P4 and P5. The price variations are generally due to transport costs. He stressed the importance of these prices in understanding the oversupply situation and its impact on farmers.

Causes and Future Plans

The oversupply has been traced back to a combination of low consumption rates among Filipinos and favorable weather conditions for egg production. Despite the current focus on the egg surplus, the DA's three-year plan includes initiatives to enhance production in the rice, vegetable, meat, and fish sectors. These measures comprise building irrigation systems, developing post-harvest and storage facilities, and advancing farm mechanization. The plan also includes conducting research and development in modern farming technologies to improve food security.